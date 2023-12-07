Galileo and Hope strengthen partnership by developing 300 MW of onshore wind projects in Italy

Galileo, a pan-European renewable energy development platform, and Hope Group, an Apulia-based player active in the design of renewable plants, have announced a new joint development agreement for a 300 MW pipeline of onshore wind power plants in Italy.

The agreement, which consolidates the collaboration between the two companies in the joint ventures Lupiae Maris (525 MW) and Barium Bay (1100 MW) in floating offshore wind power in the Adriatic Sea, foresees the realisation of onshore wind power plants throughout Italy. The applications for some projects have already been filed for planning consent. Other joint initiatives will soon follow.

“Our collaboration with Galileo is consolidating and together we aim at further developing new renewable energy projects. Our partnership started with the development of Lupiae Maris and Barium Bay, the two large floating offshore wind farms that will be realised off the coasts of Brindisi and Bari respectively. Now, with this new agreement, we have the opportunity to measure ourselves also in the development of an onshore wind pipeline. The fact that Galileo considered us, since our inception, as a credible and trustworthy partner, makes us very proud. As we constantly outline, the themes of climate change and energy transition are crucial, and we find that it is very important that they are becoming more and more relevant in the public debate. Italy can and must play a key role in this game, without fear and by providing its specific competences. We are happy to provide our contribution together with Galileo,” said Michele Scoppio, CEO of Hope Group.

“Onshore wind power accounts for about half of the 10GW of projects that Galileo is developing in nine European countries. We believe that this technology has room for significant further penetration in Italy, as confirmed by the government’s national targets (PNIEC 2023), which envisage 28 GW of installed capacity by 2030, and by the large demand for renewable energy by the Italian industrial sector. Therefore, expanding our onshore wind developments in Italy is at the core of our strategy. We are happy to pursue it with a highly experienced partner like Hope Group,” added Francesco Dolzani, Galileo’s Business Development Director in Italy.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on green hydrogen, wind installation technology, blade monitoring solutions, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at some key renewables projects in Australia.