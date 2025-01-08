NeXtWind acquires 12 wind farms in Germany

NeXtWind, a leading provider of optimised energy hubs using existing onshore wind farms in Germany, has acquired 12 wind farms located in western, northern, and eastern Germany. Their current generating capacity of 140 MW will be expanded by NeXtWind to well over 300 MW through repowering and further optimisations. The Berlin-based company thus increases its total repowering capacity of renewable energy to 1400 MW, which is equivalent to substituting approximately 1.5 nuclear power plant reactors. Therefore, NeXtWind will be able to supply around 1 million households in Germany with green electricity every year.

NeXtWind is acquiring the wind farms in a share deal from Nadara, one of the largest independent power producers (IPP) of onshore wind farms in Europe. The wind farms were built between 2007 – 2011 and therefore have a high repowering potential using technology advancements of the past 15 years.

“This acquisition is a huge milestone for NeXtWind, and also a further step for the energy transition in Germany,” said Lars Meyer, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of NeXtWind. “We are building the next generation of flexible energy infrastructure to drive the transition to a decarbonised, decentralised, and digitalised energy system that meets the growing demand for clean power from energy-intensive applications such as artificial intelligence, as well as the electrification of mobility and the heating sector.”

NeXtWind focuses on optimising existing wind energy sites with outdated turbines, replacing the turbines with more efficient ones, and expanding the sites through constructive and trustful co-operation with the local communities to install additional turbines on the site. By co-locating complementary and flexible technologies, the energy output can be further increased and managed. Previously focused on northern and eastern Germany, the footprint is now being strengthened in western Germany.

NeXtWind was advised on this transaction by Augusta & Co (Buy-Side advisory), Watson Farley & Williams and AKD (Legal), PricewaterhouseCoopers (Finance & Tax), TÜV SÜD (Technical & Yield), Marsh (W&I), Enervis (Market), and AON (Insurance).

