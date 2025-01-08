Treasury Department regulations to ‘Unleash the Power’ of American offshore wind and other marine renewable energy development

The Department of the Treasury has made public final regulations securing the availability of tax credits for all new clean energy development. These ‘tech neutral tax credits’, which are integral parts of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA) but were not encoded into regulations until now, will be available effective as of 15 January 2025, allowing new clean energy projects to access funds just before the change in administration later this month.

Ocean Conservancy’s Senior Director of Climate Policy, Anna-Marie Laura, has issued the following statement:

“The finalisation of the tech neutral tax credits could change the pace and makeup of America’s clean energy transition and unleash the power – literally – of clean, ocean-based energy sources like offshore wind, wave, and tidal energy. The tech neutral tax credits are a foundational piece of the IRA and provide the certainty and incentive developers have been waiting for to advance offshore renewable energy. These tax credits help level the playing field for renewable energy in a market where oil and gas has enjoyed over a century of subsidies. Making these effective immediately is what our country and the whole planet need to transition away from dirty oil and gas to renewable energy for a clean, healthy future.

“This rule will catalyse America’s offshore wind industry and the jobs, manufacturing, and energy security that come with it. By our estimates, more than half of the offshore wind capacity approved so far need these credits to start construction. This rule makes it possible for these and other new projects to access the tax credits they need to move forward in 2025 and beyond.

“We are optimistic that we can meet our economy’s growing energy demands with clean electricity produced here in the US that helps the ocean, wildlife, and people.”

