NOV introduces the modular service and operations vessel concept

As wind farms move farther offshore and in deeper waters, robust operations and maintenance strategies are required. Support vessels must be able to operate safely, effectively, and longer in increasingly challenging environments.

The modular service and operations vessel (MSOV) is a versatile concept to optimise offshore wind farm operations and maintenance. The MSOV concept is a collaboration across NOV’s Marine and Construction business unit. To introduce the concept, an MSOV design was developed based on GustoMSC’s Enhydra MSOV design. NOV’s vessel design offers an extensive and flexible deck layout to integrate mission equipment from the company’s Lifting and Handling group and RemacutTM to maximise capability, workability, and endurance.

The Enhydra series design characteristics resemble the sea otter’s (Enhydra) unique and physical behavioural features. The sea otter is the sole marine mammal to use tools and it uses its streamlined body design to efficiently perform deep divers to the seafloor and adapt its lung capacity to float effectively on the surface.

At 140 m in length, the Enhydra MSOV’s larger design allows for additional capabilities by integrating additional modular equipment, increased comfort, and capabilities beyond current construction/service operations vessels. Featuring Remacut cable-lay equipment, this versatile workhorse is designed for cable repair and change-out, subsea inspection and intervention, and mooring installation for floating wind farms.

With the Enhydra series, NOV are delivering the next evolution of offshore wind support vessels. The Enhydra MSOV will allow wind operators to use the modular capabilities to manage even unplanned operations. The increased workability and versatility of the Enhydra MSOV will provide a cost-effective year-round working platform covering the life cycle of the wind farm.

