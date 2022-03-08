Marco Polo Marine and F-drones to co-develop delivery drones

Marco Polo Marine, a regional integrated marine logistics company, and F-drones, a Singapore-based company developing large scale autonomous delivery drones, have announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to co-develop the world’s first large scale, electric aerial delivery drones for offshore wind farms.

The use of the co-developed delivery drones is expected to result in more than 90% cost savings, and is four times faster than traditional means, which rely mostly on boats and, occasionally, helicopters as the key modes of transport. The partnership will see both companies co-develop drones customised for deployment in Asia-Pacific, to send supplies and critical items to offshore wind installations. F-drones, which has been developing drones to deliver cargoes of up to 100 kg over 100 km, will offer its advanced drone technology expertise, whilst Marco Polo Marine will provide strong technical operating and commercial capabilities in the offshore wind sector.

As the offshore maritime industry transitions to a lower carbon footprint, using drones has an added environmental benefit – a significant reduction in fuel consumption can be achieved when conducting remote delivery of packages of up to 100 kg and emergency deliveries to vessels. Utilising drones will result in sharply lower carbon dioxide equivalent (CO 2 e) emissions – which includes CO 2 and other greenhouse gases – of up to 99%, as compared to sending a supply boat or crew transfer vessel (CTV) for 100 kg loads over 100 km to offshore wind farms.

Mr Sean Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Marco Polo Marine, commented: “It gives us great pleasure to unveil this collaboration with F-drones. The partnership is an example of different industry players with aligned values coming together to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which is in line with global and Singapore government initiatives. By enabling efficient and sustainable maritime logistics, this collaboration will boost offshore maritime industry, as it transitions to fuels with a lower or minimal carbon footprint.”

Mr Nicolas Ang, Chief Executive Officer of F-drones added: “The world’s energy transition not only requires building renewable energy assets, but also the ability to service them sustainably. Our partnership with Marco Polo Marine is a case-in-point, which has the potential to transform the future of logistics across offshore wind farms globally.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including NOV, Shell Naturelle, Penspen, Future Market Insights, and more.