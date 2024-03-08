RockWave awarded contract for Baltyk 1 offshore wind farm

RockWave, a leading provider of seismic processing and imaging services for multiple energy sectors, has been awarded a contract from Equinor and Polenergia at their Baltyk 1 offshore wind development area. This award underscores RockWave's commitment to delivering top-tier seismic processing solutions to the renewable energy sector.

The contract scope entrusted to RockWave by the Baltyk 1 wind farm joint venture (JV) involves the reprocessing of sparker ultra-high resolution seismic (UHRS) data to create an optimised subsurface image. This new data will play a crucial role in upgrading the engineering ground model and wind turbine generator (WTG) foundation designs for the Baltyk 1 wind farm. By leveraging state-of-the-art technology and expertise, RockWave aims to help its clients minimise the risk of unforeseen ground conditions by enhancing the accuracy and reliability of data in the offshore wind development project.

The Baltyk 1 wind darm is located approximately 80 km north of the Polish coast in the Baltic Sea.

“We are thrilled to partner with Equinor and Polenergia on the Baltyk 1 wind farm project,” said Matt Swan, Co-Founder and Managing Director of RockWave. “This contract award underscores our expertise in providing advanced seismic solutions tailored to the unique needs of the renewable energy sector. By delivering superior subsurface imaging, we aim to support Equinor and Polenergia in achieving their vision of sustainable energy production while mitigating project risks."

