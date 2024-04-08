AREG and Aberdeen City Council partner to propel offshore wind renewables

AREG has launched its latest innovative project, the Enhancing Offshore Wind Renewables through Digital Innovation initiative, in partnership with Aberdeen City Council. The project focuses on delivering tailored expert advice, leadership support, and networking opportunities to help digital technology SMEs transition seamlessly into the offshore wind sector.

The project unveils a new approach to revolutionise the offshore wind renewables industry through state-of-the-art digital technologies and is poised to significantly deliver a positive impact on local businesses and the renewables industry as a whole. The project represents a significant milestone in the digital sector of the renewables sector, promising solutions to challenges within offshore wind.

Drawing upon AREG's extensive network and expertise in renewable energy, this initiative represents progression towards realising the full potential of offshore wind resources. By harnessing digital innovation, AREG aims to redefine industry standards, driving efficiency, reliability, and environmental management to new heights. The project's comprehensive approach not only underscores AREG's leadership in renewable energy but also underscores its commitment to fostering positive change within local communities and the wider renewables landscape.

This ambitious project has received a substantial boost with the support of Aberdeen City Council. AREG has been granted £45 000 from the UK Shared Prosperity Local Business Support Fund (UKSPF), which is managed by Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire City Council, to further propel Enhancing Offshore Wind Renewables through Digital Innovation towards success.

AREG Chairperson, Jean Morrison, said: “This groundbreaking and innovative 'Enhancing Offshore Wind Renewables through Digital Innovation’ project will make a significant impact on local businesses and the wider renewables industry. We are appreciative of financial support from the UK Shared Prosperity Local Business Support Fund and the support and enthusiasm we received from the many stakeholders, which will propel this new and exciting project to success.

“AREG’s focus is on aiding digital technology SMEs to identify opportunities to expand their services and offerings into the fast-growing renewables. This initiative is crucial in enabling SMEs to harness their expertise in artificial intelligence, robotics, software development, and data analytics, applying these skills to tackle challenges within the offshore wind sector.”

Aberdeen City Council Co-leader, Councillor Ian Yuill, added: “As a global energy capital, it’s important that we support innovation as we transition into the clean energy industry. This project will provide a valuable opportunity for small and medium sized businesses to develop new technologies to support their growth.

“The Council and AREG share a goal to meet ambitious targets to address the climate and nature emergency. We are pleased to be working together on this project. I am excited to see what technological developments are produced.”

The purpose of the project is to create a fertile ground for technology innovators and renewable sector stakeholders to collaborate, driving the offshore wind energy sector towards unprecedented efficiency and sustainability.

AREG invites stakeholders from across the sector to actively participate in its workshops, webinars, networking events, and its upcoming Energy Futures Digital Dissemination Event. The involvement of digital technology firms, project developers, government agencies, academic institutions, and AREG’s community members is crucial in driving positive change and fostering collaboration.

