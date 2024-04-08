Norwind Offshore places order for SEAONICS CSOV

Norwind Offshore, in collaboration with Navigare Capital Partners, has signed a contract with VARD subsidiary, SEAONICS, for the design and construction of a tailored commissioning service operations vessel (CSOV). The companies also have options for an additional two vessels.

The new vessel is of the VARD 4 19-design and has been developed by Vard Design in Ålesund in close collaboration with Norwind Offshore. The CSOV is planned to be delivered in 1Q26. The hull will be built at VARD's shipyard in Braila, Romania, and completed at one of VARD's shipyards in Norway.

This is the fifth CSOV vessel that Norwind Offshore and Navigare Capital Partners have contracted with VARD since October 2021. In addition, the group has previously converted a platform supply vessel (PSV) into a service operation vessel (SOV).

“We are pleased to continue our growth by placing another order with VARD. Over the past two years, we have found VARD to be a reliable player in terms of delivery time and quality, and we look forward to receiving another state-of-the-art vessel from a local yard,” said Svein Leon Aure, CEO of Norwind Offshore.

The first CSOV VARD built for Norwind Offshore, Norwind Gale, has been in operational service for over six months. The next three vessels are planned to be delivered in 2024, with the first scheduled for delivery in March from Vard Brattvåg. Subsequently, deliveries are planned for August from Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam, and in November from Vard Brattvåg.

