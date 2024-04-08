TotalEnergies and RWE inaugurate Vilpion wind

TotalEnergies and RWE inaugurated the new Vilpion wind farm in the region of Aisne in France. Located in the municipalities of Voharies, Saint-Gobert, Lugny, Houry, and Thiernu, the 15 MW wind farm comprises five turbines, each with a capacity of 3 MW.

After the commissioning of the first wind turbines on September 2023, the Vilpion wind farm is now fully operational, enabling an annual production of 38 GWh. This will help to avoid 68 000 t of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions over the lifetime of the plant. This production volume is equivalent to the electricity consumption, not including heating, of more than 25 000 residents in metropolitan France.

“The new Vilpion wind farm illustrates the successful collaboration between TotalEnergies, RWE, local elected representatives and all key stakeholders, and it reflects our shared commitment to developing more green electricity generation projects in our region,” said Anna Lafont, Regional Development Director North of TotalEnergies Renouvelables France.

“The inauguration of the Vilpion wind farm in collaboration with TotalEnergies demonstrates our vision of the energy transition – putting global thinking into local action, symbolising the synergy between local players, residents and the expertise provided by companies like ours. I’d like to congratulate all the teams who worked on this successful project to produce even more green electricity in the Aisne region,” commented Joseph Fonio, Country Chairman RWE Renouvelables France.

