GWEC launches Brazilian Offshore Wind Coalition

The Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) has launched the Brazilian Offshore Wind Coalition (CEM) in Brasília to boost offshore wind energy in Brazil alongside Ocean Winds, Ming Yang Smart Energy, Windar Brasil, and Oceanica.

The initiative brings together industry, government, and society to structure a new clean energy frontier in the country. CEM was created to promote a collaborative environment based on qualified information, transparency, alignment among the various stakeholders involved, and, above all, constant dialogue with society.

GWEC's Brazil Policy Director, Roberta Cox, said: “CEM connects different stakeholders around a common objective: creating the necessary conditions for offshore wind energy to develop in a structured, transparent, and sustainable way in Brazil.”

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