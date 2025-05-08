Enersense to build a new substation in Finland

Enersense has been selected as the main contractor for Fingrid’s Herva 400/110 kV substation project. The substation will be built in the municipality of Ii, in Northern Ostrobothnia, and it is part of a larger contract package.

Enersense, a provider of emission-free energy solutions, has won a contract with Fingrid to build the Herva 400/110 kV transformer substation in the municipality of Ii. The Herva substation will enable the connection of planned new wind farms in the area to the main grid and will improve the reliability of the local electricity network. The region has seen significant wind power development in recent years, and the new substation will support the transmission of energy from north to south.

The new substation will increase the capacity of the transmission grid. Enersense is also constructing the Herva–Nuojuankangas power line, which will be connected to the substation.

Enersense has recently been involved in several projects in Northern Ostrobothnia. The Simojoki substation was completed earlier this year, and Enersense is currently expanding Fingrid’s substations in Vaala and Muhos.

“We’re pleased to see continuity in our ongoing projects, as we have a strong partnership with Fingrid. It’s great to be part of strengthening critical electricity infrastructure that is vital to the functioning of society, while also enabling the clean energy transition,” said Anssi Niiles, Vice President, Substations.

The project will employ Enersense until the end of 2027. The contract, valued at approximately €15 million, will be recorded in the order book of the Power segment for 2Q25.

