Bureau Veritas launches floating wind simulation tool

Bureau Veritas (BV), a world leader in testing, inspection, and certification, has launched a new digital simulation tool – Opera – which will be a key asset for the certification of floating units, notably floating wind turbines.

As offshore wind farms are built further offshore, floating wind turbines are becoming increasingly more common, a trend which has accelerated due to a growing demand for alternative energy sources that can support a zero-carbon society. Bureau Veritas is in a leading position to enable the commercialisation of floating offshore wind, by providing solutions and guidance to develop safe, reliable, and cost competitive projects.

Developed over 10 years of research and development and rigorous engineering, Opera offers an independent and fully integrated modelling solution that includes all components of a floating wind turbine, from mooring systems to blades. It is state-of-the-art for sea-keeping and station-keeping of any floating structure, including floating wind turbines powered by both sea and wind loads. It addresses the complex physics involved with aero-hydro couplings and the multibody interactions inherent in floating projects.

Opera brings new and unique capabilities, including:

Thorough understanding of any floating wind projects and flexibility to cater for any innovative design.

Performs integrated loads analysis taking into account all types of couplings.

Provides accuracy, reliability, and speed to support customer requests.

Provides independent verification services.

Supports the design review team in case of technical issues.

Laurent Leblanc, Senior Vice President Technical and Operations at Bureau Veritas, commented: “The development of Opera has been an amazing journey. We have built and improved our modelling capabilities over the years, in partnership with our clients. Today, we are in a position to perform any calculation to certify, give confidence and help de-risk any floating offshore wind turbine project. Opera will enable greater access to sustainable energy generated from wind, helping the offshore industry support the transition to an era of green, low-carbon operations.”

Bureau Veritas provides certification services for floating offshore wind farms, helping project developers, designers, and operators ensure that projects are de-risked as much as possible from end-to-end. Bureau Veritas’ experts can provide site conditions assessments, load analysis, design evaluations, and surveillance from the construction phase to operations.

