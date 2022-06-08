Star of the South appoints new CEO

Star of the South – Australia’s first offshore wind project – has announced that Charles Rattray has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, commencing in August 2022.

Star of the South, Australia, offshore wind, offshore wind project, wind, wind project, wind energy, wind farm, CEO, Chief Executive Officer, wind turbines, wind industry, renewables, renewable energy, clean energy

Charles is a dynamic and respected senior leader in the energy and finance sectors with experience across generation development, new technology, and transmission.

In his most recent role as Managing Director for Nexif Energy, Charles oversaw energy projects through all stages of the project lifecycle, including the Lincoln Gap wind farm and Snapper Point gas peaking plant.

He has previously launched two energy services businesses to leverage opportunities in new markets, and had a long career in the banking and finance sector in both principal investment and lending for energy, infrastructure, and mining.

He brings a strong passion for transforming energy systems and renewable energy to the Star of the South team and is driven to have a positive impact with the projects on which he works.

Charles succeeds Casper Frost Thorhauge, who served as Star of the South CEO for 2.5 years until March 2022. Erin Coldham is currently acting CEO and will resume her role as Chief Development Office in August 2022.

This announcement follows news that Cbus Super has acquired a 10% stake in the Star of the South, indicating strong investor confidence in the project and Australia’s growing offshore wind sector. The sector has attracted significant interest recently, with the Victorian government announcing a 9 GW offshore wind target by 2040, and enabling legislation – the Offshore Electricity Infrastructure Act 2021 – coming into effect in the first week of June.

Star of the South is a planned 2.2 GW project, with up to 200 turbines off the Gippsland coast, and underground cables connecting to the Latrobe Valley to power up to 1.2 million homes.

Thomas Wibe Poulsen, Chairman of Star of the South, said: “We are pleased to have attracted Charles to lead the Star of the South team as the project continues to pave the way for an offshore wind industry in Victoria and Australia.”

“Charles joins at an exciting time – as federal legislation comes into effect enabling offshore wind projects and following a 9 GW offshore wind target announced for Victoria. His experience working with new technologies and developing projects in the Australian market will strongly complement the specialist offshore wind expertise in the team.”

He continued: “We look forward to welcoming Charles in August, when he will assume his new responsibilities, and I thank Erin Coldham for her leadership as acting CEO in the interim.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2022 issue of Energy Global includes a range of technical articles on energy storage, wind, solar, waste-to-energy, and more. In addition, this issue also features a regional report on the renewable energy market in Asia.