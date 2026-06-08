Emergy closes sale of 168 MW Alibunar wind project in Serbia

Emergy has completed the sale of the 168 MW Alibunar wind project in Serbia to Heavy Energy International.

Following the signing of the transaction and fulfilment of all closing conditions, ownership of the project has now been formally transferred to Heavy Energy International.

The buyer is expected to commence construction activities in the near term, marking an important milestone for one of Serbia’s most significant renewable energy developments. The Alibunar project, comprising Alibunar wind farm A and B, was developed by Emergy and its partner, WV International, and is expected to make a substantial contribution to Serbia’s renewable energy ambitions and long-term energy security.

Jan-Philip Suhren, CEO of Emergy, noted: “The closing of this transaction represents a significant achievement for Emergy and our partners. We are proud to have developed the Alibunar project to this stage and to hand over a high-quality, construction-ready renewable energy asset to Heavy Energy International. We look forward to seeing the project move into construction and ultimately deliver clean energy to Serbia for decades to come.”

The transaction underscores Emergy’s strategy of originating, developing, and maturing large scale renewable energy projects across Southeast Europe. Together with its partners, Emergy continues to advance a substantial pipeline of wind and solar projects throughout the region.

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