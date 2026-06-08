WFW advises lenders on Mirova Swedish wind portfolio financing

Watson Farley & Williams (WFW) has advised Danske Bank and La Banque Postale, acting as lenders on a secured senior financing granted to Mirova for its recent acquisition of an operational onshore wind portfolio in Sweden from Eolus.

The portfolio, acquired in December 2025, comprises the Fågelås, Dållebo, and Boarp wind farms and benefits from a 15-year power purchase agreement with a strong counterparty, providing significant revenue visibility.

Mirova is a French global asset manager and affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers dedicated to sustainable investment.

The WFW London Energy team that advised the lenders was led by Global Energy Sector Head, Henry Stewart, supported by Senior Associate, Esteira Hiwaizi, Associate, Elias Votta, and Trainees, Zuzanna Potocka and Morgan Biggins. Partner, Rob McBride, and Associate, Ambrose Ip, provided hedging expertise, whilst Senior Associate, James Ballantyne, advised on the project development aspects of the transaction.

Henry commented: “This transaction highlights the continued attractiveness of high-quality Nordic renewable assets to institutional investors. Working closely with the lenders, our team navigated complex structuring and jurisdictional considerations to deliver a robust and flexible financing package that positions this portfolio well for the evolving energy transition landscape.”

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