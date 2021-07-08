Ørsted, Falck Renewables and BlueFloat Energy forge new partnership

Ørsted, the world leader in offshore wind, today announces a partnership with onshore wind community engagement pioneer Falck Renewables and floating wind expert BlueFloat Energy, to participate in the upcoming ScotWind leasing round.

The consortium is set to apply for seabed leases in sites which lend themselves to the deployment of large-scale floating wind technology in the Crown Estate Scotland’s upcoming ScotWind leasing round.

Since pioneering one of the first offshore wind farms in 1991, Ørsted has developed and built more offshore wind projects than any other company in the world. Combining this track record with BlueFloat Energy’s knowledge and experience in developing, financing and executing floating wind projects and Falck Renewables’ track record in global project development and community engagement in Scotland in particular, the consortium is well placed to deliver successful floating offshore projects.

Unlike more traditional bottom-fixed offshore wind technology, where the turbine is mounted on top of a structure fixed to the seabed, floating wind projects use a floating foundation anchored to the seabed by mooring lines, allowing projects to be sited in deeper waters further away from the coast.

