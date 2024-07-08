Nordex Group snaps up 40 MW German order

At the end of June 2024, DenkerWulf, one of the leading onshore wind farm developers in Germany, ordered seven N149/5.X turbines from the Nordex Group. The order also includes the premium service for the maintenance of the systems over 20 years.

The turbines of the Delta4000 series are destined for the 39.9 MW Waabs wind farm near Eckernförde in Schleswig-Holstein. The Nordex Group will supply the turbines, each with a nominal output of 5.7 MW, from spring 2025.

"We are very pleased that DenkerWulf have once again opted for our technology. We appreciate the trust placed in us. To help shape the sustainable energy landscape for the region with this project makes us very proud as a supplier of the turbines and we look forward to working together again in the future," said Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Central of the Nordex Group.

“The current deal flow with Nordex makes it possible to conclude contracts quickly and straightforwardly," added DenkerWulf CEO Torsten Levsen. "Normally we only have to talk about site parameters. Of course, this is hugely beneficial to our aim of optimising projects and processes as far as possible.”

