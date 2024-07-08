Vestas secures 347 MW EnVentus order in Canada

Vestas has received a 347 MW order to power the Pohénégamook – Picard – Saint-Antonin – Wolastokuk (PPAW) wind project in Quebec, Canada. The order consists of 56 Enventus V162-6.2 MW turbines.

The order includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a multi-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the asset.

Vestas’ EnVentus turbines offer a wide range of standard hub heights and modes of operation that can be combined with an extensive list of technology options to create customised solutions to suit the needs of each unique project.

“This is a significant deal for Canada, and we’re thrilled to partner with Invenergy as they continue to expand their North American wind energy portfolio,” said Laura Beane, President of Vestas North America. “This collaboration, alongside Quebec’s ambitious net zero goals, is confirmation of our shared vision for a clean energy future, and we are pleased to provide our leading EnVentus platform to help meet those ambitions.”

“Along with our partner, Alliance de l'Énergie de l'Est, Invenergy is thrilled to work with Vestas to begin laying the groundwork for the future PPAW Wind Energy Center,” added Louis Robert, Vice President, Renewable Development at Invenergy. “We look forward to building on our existing relationship with Vestas, to support Quebec’s energy transition.”

Turbine delivery and commissioning is expected in 2025.

