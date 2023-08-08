Mammoet installs wind turbines at Neoen’s Kaban Green Power Hub

Mammoet’s project planning resulted in significant time and cost savings for Neoen’s Kaban Green Power Hub in Far North Queensland. Overcoming the challenges posed by the remote nature of the site, with narrow access roads and steep slopes, Mammoet's team deployed solutions that prioritised safety and operational efficiency, while also minimising the project’s carbon footprint.

The scope of work included the offloading, preassembly and main installation of 28 Vestas EnVentusTM V162-5.6 MW turbines – the first of their kind in Australia. Working alongside Vestas’ mechanical and electrical installation teams, Mammoet assisted in the lifting and assembly of turbine components, including tower sections, nacelles, powertrains, hubs, and blades. Once assembled, these turbines stood at an impressive tip height of 226 m.

Firstly, Mammoet utilised a Terex Demag AC700 crane for the combined offloading and preassembly scope. This 700 t capacity hydraulic crane was engineered to set up in a single optimal position, which enabled a two-stage offloading process with intermediate preassembly. This approach decreased the number of teams required on-site from three to two, and minimised crane movements needed between lifts, resulting in significant time and cost savings.

Then, Mammoet’s LG 1750SX, equipped with a 151 m main boom and 12 m fixed fly, proved to be the ideal crane for this project. Meeting the requirements of these high and powerful wind turbines, it lifted the EnVentus powertrains, each weighing 92 t, to a hub height of 149 m.

A fleet of Scheuerle SPMT and Goldhofer THP multi-axle trailers were used to manoeuvre 400 t of superlift counterweight at once, supporting the LG1750 installation, and up to 280 t of counterweight at once during on-site relocations. This method not only accelerated operations, but also reduced the number of truck and trailer trips, ultimately minimising the project's carbon footprint.

Bjorn-Evert Van Eck Rasmussen, Sales Executive Manager, Mammoet Australia, commented: “The company's long-established presence in Australia, extensive fleet of equipment and vast expertise in onshore wind farm projects, positioned us as the ideal partner for the project. With a strong focus on sustainability, we brought a new level of expertise to the table. Through our collaborative efforts with Neoen, Vestas and the other project stakeholders, we played a part in driving the transition to clean and green energy in Far North Queensland.”

Located in the Atherton Tablelands, Neoen’s Kaban Green Power Hub aims to harness the region's abundant wind resources to contribute to Queensland's ambitious target of 50% renewable electricity by 2030. Situated near the town of Ravenshoe, the site's high elevation and the presence of a 275 kV high voltage transmission line made it an ideal location for renewable energy generation.

Once complete, the AUS$373 million wind farm, is expected to generate 460 000 MW hours of clean energy annually, enough to power up to 100 000 homes.

