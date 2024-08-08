RWE Fleet Servicing provide update on Amrumbank West wind farm

Global Wind Service (GWS) has announced the conclusion of the first phase and the transition to the next phase of operations at the Amrumbank West wind farm.

This milestone has been achieved through the close collaboration between RWE and GWS, creating a cohesive and effective shared team structure.

The initial phase at Amrumbank West saw the formation of a dedicated RWE/GWS team, exemplifying the companies' commitment to collaborative and innovative practices.

This partnership has facilitated an intensive eight-week training programme for service teams, led by industry experts. The programme focused on safety, efficiency, and technical skills, preparing the team to excel in the demanding field of wind turbine service.

“Our vision is to work and feel as one team. It is a collaborative, open-door policy where we can share and promote our safe working ethos, actively grow our combined safety culture, and set a new benchmark in Offshore Wind safety standards,” said Thorsten Helweg, Service Director.

Thomas Bak Mathiesen, CCO at Global Wind Service, added: “We have been in the business of service and maintenance for a long time and are known for our reliable high standards in both onshore and offshore projects. We are proud to be recognised as a preferred partner within our field and look forward to a productive future with RWE.”

The Amrumbank West wind farm project is a key component of RWE's renewable energy strategy, aimed at increasing the capacity and efficiency of offshore wind power. The successful transition to the next phase marks a major step towards achieving these goals.

As the project moves into its next phase, both RWE and GWS are focused on maintaining high safety standards and expanding their impact within the renewable energy market. This ongoing effort will continue to support the growth of sustainable practices across the global energy landscape, demonstrating the potential of collaborative innovation in achieving significant environmental goals.

