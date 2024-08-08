Vestas blows into South Africa with ACED order

Renewable energy producer African Clean Energy Developments (ACED) has placed a 144 MW order for the Khangela Emoyeni wind farm from Vestas, to be located in Western Cape, South Africa.

The contract included the supply and installation of 32 V163-4.5 MW wind turbines, as well as a 10-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

This was ACED’s second order for V163-4.5 MW wind turbines in 2024. In June, they placed a 144 MW order for the Umsinde Emoyeni wind farm, also located in Western Cape, South Africa.

Sam Cook, ACED’s Project Manager for procurement and construction, highlighted these developments: “ACED and African Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM) have a relationship with Vestas which goes back to the beginning of the wind energy industry in South Africa, in 2011. We are very pleased to be placing yet another order with Vestas, in service of our offtaker Rio Tinto, our shareholders and the communities around our project.”

“We are proud to continue our collaboration with ACED in South Africa. We are also glad to see how the reliability and high-capacity factor of our V163-4.5 MW wind turbines provide our customers with the business case certainty they need for their projects in the country”, said the Managing Director of Vestas in South Africa, Novani Ganess-Johnson.

Turbine delivery has been expected to arrive by the 1H25 and commissioning is planned for the 1H26.

Vestas is one of the leaders in the South African wind power market with over 1.5 GW of capacity either installed or under construction.

