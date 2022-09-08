BlueFloat Energy and Energy Estate to expand Greater Gippsland offshore wind project

BlueFloat Energy and Energy Estate have announced that they have expanded the proposed capacity of the Greater Gippsland offshore wind project from 1.275 GW to 2.085 GW. The project is located in the Bass Strait off the coast of Gippsland in Victoria, Australia, which last month was declared by the Australian government as the first area for suitability for offshore wind developments.

“It is no surprise that Gippsland was selected as the first declared area given the region’s obvious advantages – excellent wind resources, a strong skills base with a maritime heritage, a long history of industrial development, and it is home to a well-established offshore energy industry already,” said Nick Sankey, Country Manager for BlueFloat Energy.

“Projects like the Greater Gippsland offshore wind project will build on the momentum for the accelerated retirement of brown coal-fired power stations and complement the existing and planned transmission infrastructure investments in Gippsland. These is also clear political will and a strong appetite for the necessary renewables-led economic evolution that is coming; this was extremely evident at the successful and well-attended Gippsland New Energy Conference held in Sale in August,” said Mr Sankey.

The increase in the capacity of the Greater Gippsland offshore wind project to over 2 GW results from our detailed analysis of the investigation area announced in 2021 and its potential for offshore wind. It takes into account the proposed offshore zone area, available grid capacity, accelerated retirement of coal-fired energy generation, and the Australian government’s support for an increasing but orderly transition to renewable energy. The water depth at the Greater Gippsland offshore wind project means that bottom-fixed technology will be used for this project.

“The expansion of our Gippsland project is aligned with the Victorian government’s ambitious target for offshore wind generation,” said Simon Currie, Founder of Energy Estate. “It demonstrates BlueFloat Energy and Energy Estate’s commitment to the development of large scale projects, which can enhance long-term energy security in Victoria and across the National Electricity Market (NEM).”

BlueFloat Energy and Energy Estate have a portfolio of offshore wind projects in development in Australia, including the Hunter Coast offshore wind project and the Wollongong offshore wind project in NSW and the Southern Winds offshore wind project in Victoria. The partners are also assessing further sites for large scale offshore wind projects across Australia.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, biofuels, green hydrogen, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report discussing the outlook for renewables in the US.