Nordex Group receives new 71 MW order in Portugal

The Nordex Group has received a new order from Portugal for the supply and installation of 12 N163/5.X turbines with a total capacity of 70.8 MW.

The contract also includes a premium service agreement for the maintenance of the turbines over a period of 35 years.

Turbine deliveries are scheduled to begin in mid-2026. The names of the customer and the wind farm are not disclosed.

This latest order further strengthens the Nordex Group’s position in the Portuguese market. Including this new contract, the Nordex Group has now sold and installed turbines with a total capacity of more than 550 MW in Portugal. This figure also includes an order from April 2025 for two N175/6.X turbines – the first order for this new Nordex turbine in the country.

