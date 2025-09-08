Second CSOV newbuild delivered to Bernhard Schulte Offshore

Bernhard Schulte Offshore (BSO) has taken delivery of its newest commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV), built by Ulstein Verft in Norway.

The vessel, Windea Clausius, was officially christened and will serve the global offshore energy industry.

Matthias Müller, Managing Director at BSO, responded: “The new Windea Clausius completes our modern offshore fleet which now comprises five state-of-the-art vessels. The new ship and its sister vessel, Windea Curie, which has been already delivered in June 2025, are characterised by their innovative design features focused on reliability, operability, flexibility, and sustainability.”

Lars Lühr Olsen, Managing Director, Ulstein Verft, added: “The delivery of Windea Clausius marks another important milestone in our long-standing collaboration with BSO. This vessel represents the forefront of maritime innovation, with a strong focus on sustainability, flexibility, and safety. We are proud to contribute to the green transition in the offshore industry by delivering solutions that combine high performance with a low environmental footprint.”

Windea Clausius features two sterns and azimuth propellers at both fore and aft, ensuring optimal performance in Dynamic Positioning (DP) operations and enhancing fuel efficiency. Regardless of whether the vessel is facing towards or away from the weather, it maintains excellent operability and flexibility. With the Ulstein’s TWIN X-STERN design, the ship can minimise motion – critical for safe gangway operations as well as crew and personnel well-being.

Equipped with a large, height-adjustable, centrally located walk-to-work gangway and elevator tower for personnel and cargo transfers, the vessel also includes a 3D motion-compensated crane for offshore lifts of up to 5 t. Onboard logistics are optimised with spacious storage areas and step-less access to offshore installations. In addition, Windea Clausius features a height-adjustable boat landing system that allows for safe and step-less transfer of personnel and equipment between the CSOV and smaller crew transfer vessels – an important safety aspect especially while operating within offshore wind farms.

Windea Clausius offers up to 90 cabins with windows for charterers’ offshore personnel. In total, there are 111 cabins providing comfortable living conditions for up to 132 individuals. With hybrid battery propulsion and methanol fuel readiness, the vessel is designed for low-carbon operations and is ideally suited for both operations and maintenance and construction support roles, particularly in harsh offshore environments.

The newbuild is named after the German physicist, Rudolf Clausius, whose work on thermodynamics established fundamental principles for understanding energy transformations, including wind energy. The naming continues the tradition of naming BSO’s offshore vessels after outstanding personalities and scientists, as the Windea La Cour, Windea Leibniz, Windea Jules Verne, and Windea Curie.

