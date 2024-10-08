Full Circle acquired by Renew Holdings plc.

Full Circle Wind Services, an independent, multi-brand wind turbine services provider serving the UK and European onshore wind markets, has been acquired by Renew Holdings plc., effective 7 October 2024, replacing Full Circle’s previous investor, AtlasInvest, along with other minority shareholders.

Renew is a publicly listed engineering services group with a focus on maintaining and renewing critical infrastructure networks. Based in Leeds, UK, Renew owns eleven other companies within its diverse portfolio, spanning four key sectors of energy, environmental services, rail and infrastructure.

Full Circle will remain an independent company, supported by the expertise and resources of Renew. There will be no changes to day-to-day activities, allowing the company to uphold its commitment to empowering the energy transition through innovation, leadership, and partnership and offering high-quality holistic wind turbine maintenance solutions.

“This move marks an exciting new chapter for Full Circle, unlocking even greater potential for expansion. It reflects the market's confidence in the exceptional business results we have achieved in recent years. We are fully confident that this change will further strengthen Full Circle in its pursuit of growth as a business and organisation in the renewable industry. With the support of Renew, we will have the resources and backing needed to accelerate our long-term goals, all while ensuring there is no disruption to our day-to-day operations,” said Billy Stevenson, CEO, Full Circle Wind Services.

“We are delighted to welcome Full Circle to Renew family. This acquisition represents an exciting opportunity for the group to enter the wind services market across the UK and Europe. Full Circle operates a scalable technology-enabled platform across a diverse customer base. Its proven track record in its core markets and highly experienced management team provide Renew with an exceptionally strong platform in renewables and huge potential in the near term,” added Paul Scott, CEO, Renew Holdings plc.

