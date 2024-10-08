Nordex Group receives 500 MW of orders from Canada

At the end of September, the Nordex Group received orders from Canada totalling 74 N163 turbines with 500 MW capacity. The orders also include a premium service for the maintenance of the turbines between 15 and 30 years.

Between 2025 and 2026, the Nordex Group will supply the machines as cold climate variants. To ensure high availability of the turbines on site during the demanding winter months, the turbines will also be equipped with the Nordex Advanced Anti-Icing System for rotor blades.

The customers’ names and the names of the wind farms are undisclosed.

Patxi Landa, Chief Sales Officer at the Nordex Group, stated: “The projects are greatly important for our plans and activities in Canada. We are also supplying these turbines with both our proven Advanced Anti-icing System for rotor blades and as cold climate versions. Both are decisive options for the additional yield of the turbines in cold seasons, which we have been using in Northern Europe for many years. Canadian customers are now also benefiting from this wealth of experience alongside our proven technology.”

To date, the Nordex Group has sold almost 1.2 GW of turbines to various customers throughout the country.

