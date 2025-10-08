New electricity substation in South Lanarkshire has been approved

SP Energy Networks’ plans to construct a new electricity substation at Redshaw near Douglas have been given the green light.

The substation – which will be situated near the former Red Moss Hotel – will increase capacity and strengthen the electricity transmission network to get more clean, green energy to the homes, schools, and businesses that need it.

SP Energy Networks shared detailed proposals for Redshaw substation with the local community in spring 2025 before submitting the application for planning consent with South Lanarkshire Council in June 2025.

Much of the electricity transmission network in Scotland was first built in the 1920s. Since then, it has grown and evolved to meet industrial needs and serve the expanding population, but the network in the south of Scotland will soon be at full capacity.

Around 2 GW of new renewable energy is expected to connect to the transmission network in this area in the near future. The new high-voltage substation at Redshaw is essential to create sufficient extra network capacity and improve the resilience of the local energy network.

Andrew Hutchison, Environmental Planning Manager at SP Energy Networks, commented: “Achieving consent for a substation at Redshaw is a fantastic milestone for the project and a great step forward in enabling us to strengthen the electricity transmission network in the south of Scotland. We are upgrading and adding new infrastructure into the network in South Lanarkshire and beyond and through ongoing dialogue with local residents and stakeholders, we developed the best possible option for the new Redshaw substation.”

Hutchison concluded: “The new substation is part of a wider programme of investment across Scotland vital to improving our energy security and contributing towards Scotland’s – and the rest of the UK’s – net zero targets.”

