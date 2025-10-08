RWE commissions wind farm in Rhineland-Palatinate

RWE has commissioned its first wind farm in the Rhineland-Palatinate region, Germany.

The Kail wind farm is located on a high plateau near the Moselle, around 50 km south-west of Koblenz. It has a total output of 12.9 MW and was constructed in just 12 months. The three turbines will supply green electricity to 7500 households each year. RWE won the contract for this onshore wind turbine project in the February 2024 auction.

Katja Wünschel, CEO RWE Renewables Europe & Australia, commented: “Thank you very much to the companies involved, the local authorities, the district of Cochem-Zell and the farmers who made their land available, as well as the dedicated RWE team. Their excellent co-operation enabled us to complete our first wind farm in the Rhineland-Palatinate region quickly. This approach not only supports our commitment to the expansion of renewables but also creates significant added value for the region. For every KWh of energy generated, we contribute 0.2 cents to the neighbouring communities. They can expect an annual income of up to €60 000.”

The construction work was carried out in the most environmentally friendly and resource-efficient way possible. For instance, materials from the paths and cranes were reused at the wind farm. Close co-ordination minimised the disturbance to archaeological sites. The high plateau near the Moselle has been inhabited since the Stone Age. In the vicinity of the wind farm there are two burial mound fields with rural settlements dating from the Bronze Age to the Iron Age, as well as a Roman estate (villa rustica). Archaeologists from the state of Rhineland-Palatinate examined the site beforehand, securing and archiving the finds. The construction of the wind farm attracted a great deal of interest in the local area, and several groups from local nursery schools visited the wind farm to learn about the importance of renewable energy.

Onshore wind energy plays a decisive role in the energy transition, forming one of the cornerstones of the expansion of renewable energy sources. RWE is currently constructing wind farms in Germany with a planned total capacity of 150 MW, in addition to the 737 MW already in operation. To establish a strong presence in the regional wind and solar industries, RWE has its headquarters in Essen, as well as nine regional offices throughout Germany.

