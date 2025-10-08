SSE powers up 101 MW Yellow River wind farm

SSE has strengthened its onshore wind energy portfolio in Ireland with the completion of the Yellow River wind farm, now generating clean, secure renewable electricity from the Midlands to power homes and businesses across the country.

Located in Rhode, County Offaly, the 101 MW wind farm comprises 29 turbines and has officially entered full commercial operation, making it Ireland’s newest onshore wind farm.

The project was delivered by SSE Renewables following the completion of planned upgrade works by EirGrid at the nearby Derryiron 110 kV Transmission Station, enabling a firm grid connection.

This milestone follows the earlier commissioning phase, during which each turbine underwent rigorous mechanical, electrical, and safety testing.

Now operational, Yellow River wind farm can generate enough homegrown renewable energy to power the equivalent of almost 75 000 Irish homes annually, while offsetting nearly 70 000 tpy of carbon emissions.

Stephen Wheeler, Managing Director of SSE Renewables, commented: “SSE is working hard to turn Ireland’s ambitions for climate action and energy security into reality, and the completion of the country’s newest onshore wind farm at Yellow River is the latest demonstration of our commitment. SSE is ready to play its part with government, industry partners, and communities to ramp up Ireland’s efforts to meet our 2030 emissions targets and to ensure and protect our energy security. This includes acting to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy through the delivery of Ireland’s next generation of onshore wind farms or with our plans to progress Arklow Bank 2 to help meet Ireland’s offshore wind potential. Working together, we can power the change we need to deliver a renewables-led energy system for Ireland.”

The wind farm’s completion represents a significant step forward in supporting Ireland’s Climate Action Plan, contributing to the country’s 2030 renewable energy and decarbonisation targets, and enhancing energy security.

SSE’s delivery of the Yellow River project also helped Ireland achieve a major milestone in its clean energy transition. The site’s first energisation contributed to Ireland reaching 5 GW of installed onshore wind capacity in January 2025.

Beyond its environmental and energy contributions, Yellow River wind farm also brings lasting value to the local community through a substantial community benefit fund.

Heather Donald, Director of Onshore Wind, Solar, Battery (GB & Ireland), for SSE Renewables, added: “We’re delighted to have completed Yellow River and we’re now generating homegrown clean energy from the Midlands for Irish energy consumers. Safely and efficiently completing the project after three years of construction is a fantastic achievement for our entire team and supply chain partners. We’re also extremely grateful to Offaly County Council and other key local stakeholders for their support during construction. Delivery of Yellow River provided a significant boost to the economy in Offaly and the surrounding region through construction employment and supply chain benefits. With the site now transferred to our Onshore Wind Asset Management team, we can now look forward to Yellow River not only playing a vital role in meeting Ireland’s energy security and climate action goals, but also in creating real benefits to the region from a multi-year community fund which will ensure local people can benefit from the operation of Yellow River throughout its lifespan.”

