NextEra Energy Transmission submits wind transmission proposals

NextEra Energy Transmission Mid-Atlantic Holdings, LLC, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy, Inc., has announced that it has submitted multiple proposals, collectively called the New Jersey Seawind Connector, into the PJM State Agreement Approach Proposal Window. The proposals are all cost-effective, intended to help New Jersey, US, meet its energy needs, and designed to minimise environmental and marine impacts.

The proposals submitted contemplated a variety of different injection locations and designed routes to minimise marine and environmental impacts. The proposals will ensure reliable and cost-effective delivery of wind energy for New Jersey electric customers at significant savings compared to current transmission plans.

The proposals include cost containment provisions and schedule incentives which minimise New Jersey customer financial exposure; and reflects NextEra Energy Transmission's confidence in its ability to deliver, given its strong track record of delivering significant infrastructure projects on time and on budget.

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities will be looking at a variety of factors to evaluate the strength of each proposal, and could select one or more proposals to move forward with development and construction in 2H2022.

