Entrion Wind awarded patent for deep water monopile technology

Entrion Wind has announced the issuance of a US patent for its innovative Fully Restrained Platform (FRP) monopile. Officially granted by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on 29 October 2024, the patent is the first of six filed by Entrion Wind to be awarded, marking a major milestone in the company’s ongoing efforts to revolutionise offshore energy technology.

Entrion Wind’s revolutionary design of the FRP monopile extends the range of traditional monopile technology up to 100 meters water depths, while offering improved economics compared to other foundation systems. The design integrates proven technologies with Entrion Wind’s proprietary Top Mooring Assembly (TMA) system. The TMA improves the stability of the monopile by increasing stiffness without impacting installation or operational efficiency.

“This patent is a major achievement for Entrion Wind,” said Li Lee, VP and Co-Founder of Entrion Wind. “Our FRP monopile is designed to deliver exceptional performance in water depths that were previously inaccessible to monopile technology. This innovation will help drive down costs and enable the growth of offshore wind energy in deeper waters.”

Entrion Wind continues to test the viability of the FRP monopile with comprehensive feasibility studies and demonstration projects. Companies can assess whether the FRP monopile concept works for a specific site, estimate impacts on LCOE from CAPEX and OPEX, and evaluate project risks and opportunities. Demonstration partners have the opportunity to test the FRP Monopile technology first-hand in the field, as either a full deployment or retrofitted design.

The commercial rollout of the FRP monopile is planned for 2027.

