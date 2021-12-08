Wärtsilä thrusters for wind turbine installation vessel

The technology group Wärtsilä will supply the seven thrusters required for a new Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV) being built at the Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine yard in South Korea for Eneti Inc. By providing outstanding thrust, robust station-keeping capability and efficient transit operation, the Wärtsilä thrusters will enable optimal propulsion performance for the vessel. The order with Wärtsilä was placed in October 2021. There is an option for a second vessel.

The next-generation vessel features a Gusto 16000X design and will have advanced lifting capabilities and high energy efficiency. Wärtsilä’s advanced lightweight thruster configuration meets the design parameters’ performance standards.

In particular, Wärtsilä’s proven retraction system combined with an energy efficient 8° tilt are key factors in the thrusters’ enablement of effective and reliable station-keeping performance. The tilt delivers up to 23% higher effective thrust than non-tilted thrusters, while reducing the power requirement and fuel consumption. The retractable thrusters have a combined electric steering and retraction system which saves space and weight, and which has fewer components for greater reliability.

“We are very familiar with the quality and efficiency of Wärtsilä’s thrusters. They can be trusted to ensure performance in all sea conditions, which is essential in a vessel of this type,” says Min Yun, The head of DSME Offshore Machinery Procurement Department.

“In line with our commitment to environmental sustainability, our focus today is on highly efficient technologies capable of delivering excellent performance. We are assured that the Wärtsilä solutions meet this requirement,” says Emanuele A. Lauro, Eneti Chairman & CEO.

“Safety and reliability are central needs for modern jack-up WTIVs, and our thruster package is optimised to deliver them. Furthermore, by ensuring efficient free sailing and outstanding dynamic positioning, regardless of the sea conditions, we are contributing to the decarbonisation of the maritime sector,” says Roger Holm, President Marine Power & EVP Wärtsilä Corporation.

The scope includes six Wärtsilä WST-32 thrusters fitted with a modern electric steering system for a lower lifecycle cost, high reliability, and reduced energy consumption, and one Wärtsilä WTT-36 thruster All seven comply with applicable environmental regulations with the use of Environmentally Acceptable Lubricants (EAL), and are scheduled for delivery to the yard during the 1Q23. The vessel is expected to be delivered to the owner in the latter part of 2024.

This is the fourth WTIV with Wärtsilä thrusters contracted during 2021, thus emphasising Wärtsilä’s leading position in this field.

Image: Eneti wind turbine installation vessel with Wärtsilä thrusters © Eneti