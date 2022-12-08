Vestas awarded 236 MW order in Finland

Vestas has received a 236 MW order from Suomen Hyötytuuli Oy to power the Siikajoki wind project in North Ostrobothnia, Finland.

The order consists of 38 V162-6.2 MW wind turbines and includes supply, installation, and commissioning of the turbines, as well as Vestas’ Anti-Icing System, which efficiently removes ice formation on blades during operation to maximise energy production.

“Vestas is thrilled to work once again with the Suomen Hyötytuuli team and its owners on a wind energy project in Finland, showing the great partnership between the two companies, and we are excited to apply Vestas’ Anti-Icing System which will boost the project’s energy production during the cold months,” said Juan Furones, Vice President Sales for Northern and Central Europe at Vestas. “This project is driven by the mutual interest of all stakeholders to support Finland’s ambition of a more decarbonised economy, and we are proud to be a part of that journey.”

“The investment increases our company’s production remarkably and contributes to reaching Finland’s climate goals. We hope that this investment along with the other energy investments will strengthen Finland’s energy independence and security of supply for the coming winter and beyond. We are pleased to continue this journey with Vestas,” added Toni Sulameri, Managing Director of Suomen Hyötytuuli.

Siikajoki is located about 50 km south of Oulu in North Ostrobothnia region. The delivery and installation of the wind turbines are expected to start in 2Q24 with the commissioning scheduled for 3Q24 and 4Q24.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wave & tidal, waste-to-energy, energy storage, solar technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report outlining how green hydrogen is playing a key role in the renewable transition across Europe.