Nordex Group receives order for 45 MW in Germany

A utility has commissioned the Nordex Group at the end of 2022 to supply and install 10 N149/4.X turbines for a wind farm in North-Rhine Westphalia, Germany. The order also includes the premium service for maintenance of the 45 MW wind farm for a period of 20 years.

Commissioning of the first 4.5 MW turbines is scheduled for autumn 2023.

Annual production of clean electricity by the wind farm will come to approximately 96 000 MWh. This equates to the annual electricity requirements of more than 38 000 households. At the same time, the N149 turbines avoid the emission of 38 400 tpy of CO 2 .

The turbines are to be equipped with a shadow flicker module to prevent shadows and will run at a reduced sound level at night. In order to protect bats, a bat module stops the turbines when these animals are active.

The name of the customer and of the project are undisclosed.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, energy storage, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the Australian renewables sector.