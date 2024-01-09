Nordex receives 150 MW of UK orders

The Nordex Group has received three orders from Scotland totally around 150 MW. The company will supply and install seven N149/5.X turbines for one wind farm and another seven of the same turbine type alongside two N133/4.8 turbines will be used for a second 50 MW wind farm in the region. The third and final wind farm will be comprised of eleven N149/5.X turbines which will also be supplied and installed by the Nordex Group.

The names of the customers and wind farms are not being disclosed.

All wind farms will be built in the north of Scotland in 2026. The Nordex Group will install the turbines on tubular steel towers with hub heights of between 83 and 125 m.

