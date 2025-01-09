ABL to assess navigational risk for Finland’s first open-sea offshore wind farm

Energy and marine consultancy, ABL, has been awarded a contract to provide a shipping study to identify and assess navigational risks associated with the Korsnäs offshore wind farm – Finland’s first open-sea offshore wind power project.

The Korsnäs offshore wind farm is located on the west coast of Finland, in the Baltic Sea. The wind farm is a joint project between Vattenfall and Metsähallitus. It has a planned maximum capacity of 2.5 GW and an annual production of 7 TWh – enough capacity to power 350 000 electrically-heated detached houses by renewable energy.

ABL’s scope of work includes a comprehensive navigational risk assessment, including quantitative risk modelling, stakeholder engagement, and recommendations for risk mitigation measures. The findings will also include consideration of the risk effects of sea ice in the vicinity of the development site during the winter season.

The contract has been awarded to ABL’s operations based in Hamburg, Germany, an will be carried out by the company’s global Ports and Harbours consultancy team, with specialist support from sister company, OWC.

“We are pleased to provide our expertise in navigational risk analysis to support this pivotal step in Finland’s renewable energy development. This follows many years of successful collaboration by our team on similar work for Germany’s Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency – BSH – to assess shipping risks from offshore wind sites across the North Sea. This project win is therefore a testament to our established technical reputation in this field,” says Tilo Klappenbach, ABL’s Country Manager in Germany.

ABL’s global ports and harbours consultancy includes a full-lifecycle service offering for maritime infrastructure projects, from supporting the financing of assets with engineering and technical due diligence, to safety, regulatory and environmental compliance support, operational asset integrity management, fixed object damage assessment, marine casualty management and expert witness support. The team includes maritime and multi-disciplinary engineering expertise and has a track-record of working across assets in more than 20 countries in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Middle East, and Asia Pacific.

ABL is part of Oslo-listed consultancy group ABL Group ASA.

