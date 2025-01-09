HUSUM WIND expands with new hall for tech innovations

A new hall, the Future & Innovation Hall, will be opened at the HUSUM WIND trade fair from 16 – 19 September 2025, where exhibitors will present new trends and pioneering future topics. The additional hall will expand the existing exhibition space at HUSUM WIND by 3000 m2. In line with the trade fair motto, ‘Leading through innovation’, the Future & Innovation Hall offers space for established innovative companies, research and development projects, best practice demonstrations and young start-ups, which will present themselves on a joint stand.

Digital+ Area: Dedicated platform for digitalisation topics

There will be a separate area in the new hall for industry-relevant digital topics such as cyber security and artificial intelligence, where the latest technological IT developments for the wind industry will be on display. Around 40 companies will be exhibiting their digital products and services in an area of 1000 m2. The Digital+ Area will be flanked by specialist forums, networking opportunities such as themed get-togethers, workshops and guided tours. Digital+ events will be moderated by Mohamed Harrou, an expert in cyber security and digitalisation.

Focus on hydrogen: Hydrogen Area new in Hall 2

The future topic of hydrogen is another focal point of HUSUM WIND 2025, with around 20 exhibitors along the entire value chain – from production and storage to the application of green hydrogen – showcased in the Hydrogen Area in Hall 2, which covers 650 m2. Partners such as the watt_2.0 association and WindAdvice will present supporting programmes with forums and additional activities, while the trade fair offers guided thematic tours. Denmark, the partner country, contributes to the focus topic with exhibitors from the sector, presentations in the bilingual lecture programme (German/English), and the German-Danish Energy Dialogue. Trade visitors can expect different sub-themes every day:

Tueaday 16 September: Research and technology transfer.

Wednesday 17 September: Technology, components and practice.

Thursday 18 September: Infrastructure.

Friday 19 September: Skilled workforce demand and recruitment.

About nine months before the start of the trade fair, more than 85% of the exhibition space in the existing five halls is already booked.

“We are confident that we will achieve a record number of exhibitors after the pandemic years. If demand remains so high, we will be able to expand the existing halls and the new Future & Innovation Hall,” said Pascal Hofer, Project Manager of HUSUM WIND.

For trade fair participants, there will be free, eco-friendly shuttle services powered by electric and hydrogen engines. The service includes pick-up points in near-by towns such as Flensburg, Schleswig, and Heide in Schleswig-Holstein, ensuring a sustainable transport across the entire event catchment area.

