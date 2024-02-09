Seaway7 and Dong Fang Offshore collaborate on offshore wind in Taiwan

Seaway7 and Dong Fang Offshore (DFO) have signed a memorandum of understanding outlining their intention to collaborate in an exclusive manner and further strengthen their offering to the offshore wind market in Taiwan. The collaboration will focus on developing a robust localised cable installation offering for the Taiwanese offshore wind projects to our clients.

Seaway7 has been operating in Taiwan since 2017, and today employs more than 100 people between their office in Taipei and their marine operations base in Taichung. They will provide comprehensive project management, engineering and installation knowledge with an extensive global track record totalling more than 2500 km of submarine cables for offshore wind. In Taiwan, Seaway7 is currently involved in four cable installation projects connecting more than 2.5 GW to the Taiwan Electricity Grid.

DFO, a fully Taiwanese organisation established in 2019, will contribute their in-depth local market knowledge, and their world class assets and marine operations expertise.

Stuart Fitzgerald, CEO of Seaway7, said: “The intended partnership with Dong Fang Offshore builds on our existing successful business relationship and aligns with our strategy to be a long-term presence in Taiwan. Working together we are well positioned to efficiently utilise assets, unlock synergies for our clients and further optimise project execution.”

Polin Chen, CEO of Dong Fang Offshore, added: “The partnership between DFO and Seaway7 represents a concrete step towards ensuring Taiwan and the APAC region has a viable, high quality, local cable installation and repair solution, employing our combined fleets with the experience and knowledge of Seaway7. We look forward together to growing and building a long-term sustainable footprint in Taiwan.”

