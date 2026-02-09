Mammoet signs support contract with Seatrium for TenneT’s offshore grid connection programme

Mammoet has signed an agreement with Seatrium to execute the load-out of three substations for TenneT’s 2 GW programme, which will connect large scale offshore wind farms to the European mainland.

The innovative project will install a total of 15 (eight in the Netherlands, seven in Germany) high-voltage direct current (HVDC) offshore grid connection systems in the North Sea by 2032 – each with a capacity of 2 GW.

Installing higher capacity connection systems at sea will significantly contribute to Dutch, German, and wider European climate targets, and also reduce environmental impacts, as fewer offshore facilities will be needed overall.

Seatrium, leveraging its One Seatrium Global Delivery model and international footprint, will be undertaking topside fabrication across its key yards. Each topside is expected to weigh above 30 000 t.

Mammoet will be on site to execute the movement and load-out of the giant platforms. Its team will use specialist skidding equipment to transfer each platform between land and sea-going vessels.

Hydraulically compensated skidding equipment will be used, which is designed to ensure precise movement and minimise structural deflection of the facilities as they are transferred.

Richard Verhoeff, Global Sales Director at Mammoet, said: “We are proud to partner with Seatrium for this innovative offshore wind programme, which will support Europe’s net-zero and energy independent ambitions. Our work is redefining the scale at which these key energy projects can be built.

“We look forward to using our innovative engineered solutions to load these colossal structures onto transport vessels in a safe and controlled manner.”

