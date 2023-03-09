EDF Renewables, Jan De Nul, and Luminus partner for an offshore wind project in Belgium

EDF Renewables, Jan De Nul Group, and Luminus have partnered up to bid for a commercial scale offshore wind tender for the first phase of the Princess Elisabeth Zone in Belgium.

The Princess Elisabeth Zone is an area identified by the federal government to increase Belgium’s local renewable electricity production by up to 3.5 GW.

The joint venture will bring together partners’ expertise and experience in offshore wind energy to deliver a qualitative and competitive bid. With this milestone project, EDF Renewables, Jan De Nul Group, and Luminus are fully committed to contribute significantly to Belgium’s renewable energy goals.

Frédéric Belloy, Executive Vice President, International Operations for EDF Renewables, said: “We are very pleased to partner up with Luminus and Jan De Nul in Belgium. As part of a global leader group in low carbon energy with a significant growth ambition in renewables and a more than 10-year experience in offshore wind, we are very committed to offer a competitive bid on the upcoming Princess Elisabeth area and contribute to Belgium’s energy transition and development of a European offshore wind power industry.”

Philippe Hutse, Offshore Director at Jan De Nul Group, further stated: “Last week, we announced the award of the design and construction of the world’s first artificial energy island in the same Princess Elisabeth Zone. Today, we are delighted to announce this joint venture, which again represents a significant milestone in our efforts to drive the growth of offshore wind energy in Belgium. Having now worked with EDF Renewables and Luminus for several months, we have found that we share the same overall goals for the offshore wind industry: develop new projects at scale to reduce cost, create opportunities for local supply chain, develop the project in close co-operation with local stakeholders, and contribute to the Belgian energy transition.”

Grégoire Dallemagne, CEO of Luminus, stated: “EDF Renewables and Jan De Nul are the ideal partners for this project, providing experience in offshore and capability to develop, build, and operate an offshore wind farm in the Princess Elisabeth Zone in Belgium. This project is fully in line with the Raison d’être which we share with the EDF Group: building a CO -neutral energy future, reconciling preservation of the planet, human well-being, and economic development, through electricity and innovative solutions and services.”

