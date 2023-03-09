Vestas secures 56 MW order in the USA

Vestas has received a 56 MW order from RPM Access to power the Prescott wind project in Iowa, the US. The order consists of 13 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines de-livered in 4.3 MW operating mode.

“Working together with experienced regional partners like RPM Access is vital to achieving a clean energy transition in key markets like the Midwest. Vestas is excited to partner with RPM Access in Adams County, Iowa, to enable and promote the growth of wind energy through Vestas’s industry-leading technology,” said Laura Beane, President of Vestas North America.

“On behalf of Prescott Wind Energy LLC, we are very pleased to work with Ves-tas, a highly professional wind energy turbine manufacturer. RPM Access, who developed the Prescott Wind Farm, is proud to use the highest quality equipment, and help the local community to meet future clean energy needs,” added Felix Friedman, the project’s developer. “We are looking forward to working with the Vestas team again to complete the Prescott wind farm next spring.”

The order includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a 10-year active output management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the asset.

Turbine delivery begins in 4Q23 with commissioning scheduled for 1Q24.

