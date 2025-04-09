Luxcara signs cable supply contract with TKF

Luxcara, an independent German asset manager for clean energy infrastructure projects, has signed an inter-array cable contract with TKF (BV Twentsche Kabelfabriek) for their German offshore wind project, Waterkant. TKF is part of the TKH Group N.V. and a leading supplier of cable and connectivity solutions.

Under this contract, TKF will be responsible for the 66 kV inter-array aluminium core cables and accessories, totalling 130 km. The supply scope includes the engineering, manufacturing, testing, and delivery of the inter-array cables and corresponding accessories, to ensure seamless connections between the Waterkant offshore installations and Amprion's converter platform. These critical subsea cables will be produced in TKF’s new state-of-the-art carbon-neutral factory in Eemshaven, the Netherlands.

Holger Matthiesen, Project Director at Luxcara and Managing Director of Waterkant Energy GmbH, said: “We are delighted to partner with TKF, a reliable and highly experienced provider known for their technological leadership and strong track record in delivering innovative cable solutions. TKF’s commitment to quality and sustainability aligns seamlessly with our objectives for the Waterkant offshore wind project. With partners like TKF, we are further strengthening our commitment to delivering sustainable energy solutions across Europe, and we look forward to a successful collaboration.”

Walter Heerts, Managing Director TKF Subsea Solutions, added: “We are very pleased to have signed this contract with Luxcara and look forward to the cooperation. We strongly believe that our innovative and sustainable inter-array cables will create reliable and long-lasting connections. Together with Luxcara, we will contribute to a more sustainable future, supplying the critical infrastructure.”

The Waterkant project is a 296 MW offshore wind project comprising sixteen 18.5 MW turbines that will be built on site N-6.7, located in the German Economic Exclusive Zone (EEZ). Luxcara’s bidding entity, Waterkant Energy GmbH, won the right to build the project in the 2023 German offshore wind auction. The auction included, besides financial, also social and environmental criteria, which was a first in Germany. The site is located next to a cluster of existing offshore wind farms approximately 90 km from the island of Borkum. The Waterkant project will be connected to the national transmission grid as early as 2028 to generate clean electricity for approximately 400 000 households and thus significantly contributing to Germany´s goal of cost-efficiently reaching an 80% renewable energy share in the country’s power mix by 2030.

