Nordex Group signs contract with Enerjisa Üretim for two orders from Türkiye

Two orders received by Nordex Group from Türkiye in 1Q25 for a total of 750 MW were signed at the WindEurope annual event in Copenhagen at the company’s booth.

Enerjisa Üretim is a joint venture between Germany utility, E.ON, and Turkish conglomerate, Sabanci Holding. The Nordex Group signed the contracts for the construction of two wind farms in Türkiye. For the projects Edirne and Balkaya, totalling 750 MW, Nordex will deliver and install a total of 108 N163/6.X turbines. The components of these turbines will be compatible according to YEKA’s 55-point localisation requirement.

With the 750 MW projects, Enerjisa Üretim was the main winner in Türkiye’s latest wind auction, YEKA WPP-2024, with more than half of the auction’s total volume. All winning companies and projects of the 1.2 GW auction for wind energy were announced in January 2025.

Ihsan Erbil Bayçöl, CEO of Enerjisa Üretim, responded: “Our achievement in the YEKA WPP-2024 exemplifies our dedication to Türkiye’s renewable energy transition and underscores our contribution to the global energy ecosystem. Through the Edirne WPP and Balkaya WPP projects, we are utilising the country’s wind potential, thereby advancing sustainable energy generation to meet international standards. By reaching a total capacity of 5750 MW, we are strengthening and enhancing the efficiency of the energy ecosystem. As a global energy company operating in diverse regions, we are advancing with the objective of establishing Türkiye as a prominent hub for renewable energy solutions. Through our partnership with Nordex Group, we promote local production and employment opportunities while establishing a more resilient and sustainable framework within the sector.”

Ender Ozatay, VP for Regions of Türkiye and Middle East of the Nordex Group, added: “We are pleased that Enerjisa Üretim has been awarded the contract for its two projects in the YEKA WPP-2024 auction. We will produce the components for the N163/6.X turbines mainly in Türkiye, which will contribute to local production and job creation.”

A total of five auctions were held in the YEKA WPP-2024 auction for projects in the Edirne, Kirklareli, and Sivas regions. The YEKA programme was launched in 2016 to facilitate land allocation for investors and the implementation of large-scale projects, as well as to promote the production of renewable energy technologies in Türkiye.

In 2024, Nordex booked more than 1 GW of orders in Türkiye. With the two new orders and the results of the YEKA WPP-2024 auction, the company will be able to further consolidate its strong position in the market.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2025 is here! The Spring issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment by Tim Reid from UK Export Finance about expanding operations overseas before a regional report from Aurora Energy Research no the effect of negative electricity prices in Europe. Other interesting topics covered in the issue include electrical infrastructure, sit surveys & mapping, developments in solar, and much more. Featuring contributions from key industry leaders such as EM&I, DeterTech, and Global Underwater Hub, among others, don’t miss the valuable insights available in the Spring 2025 issue.