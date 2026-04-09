Construction of foundations completed at Pienava wind park in Latvia

The construction of all turbine foundations of the Pienava wind park has been completed.

This is one of the most significant stages of construction, which allows the assembly of turbines to continue according to schedule.

Latvian specialists have had the opportunity to use the international experience right here in Latvia. For many involved, this is their first wind farm construction project, enabling the local industry to rapidly increase its competence and become more competitive in the global wind energy market.

Gatis Pocs, Project Manager, Eolus, commented: “The project promotes the development of the local market by involving Latvian companies and increasing their capacity for the implementation of large scale renewable energy projects. Both tax revenues and local service orders remain in Latvia, such as various research and work supervision, design, materials and their supplies, assembly, and earthworks, etc.”

About 70 – 80 specialists worked on the construction of each foundation.

In general, professionals from Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, Sweden, Finland, France, and Spain are involved in the construction works. There were four reinforcing brigades working per concrete brigade, each with about 10 people – making it possible to concrete 1 – 2 foundations per week. Concreting is a continuous process of 12 – 14 hours.

The works were carried out by companies with many years of experience in the construction of wind farms in Northern Europe, which guarantees high quality and pace.

All works are carried out in accordance with the laws and regulations of Latvia – geotechnical research, design, expert reviews, and certified construction supervision.

Construction work is proceeding according to plan.

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