Global Wind Service supports completion of Vineyard Wind 1 offshore project

Global Wind Service (GWS) has supported the completion of Vineyard Wind 1 – a major milestone for commercial scale offshore wind development in the US.

GWS provided specialised wind turbine installation services, supporting safe, efficient, and timely delivery.

Located approximately 15 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, Vineyard Wind 1 comprises 62 GE Haliade-X turbines, each rated at 13 MW, for a total project capacity of 806 MW. The 248-m-tall turbines incorporate advanced technology designed to maximise performance and reliability.

The project is expected to provide clean electricity to more than 400 000 homes and businesses in Massachusetts and to reduce carbon emissions by approximately 1.68 million tpy, supporting the state’s renewable energy objectives.

From September 2023 through project completion in March 2026, GWS supported offshore turbine installation activities onboard the installation vessel. The scope included construction site management and installation technicians, as well as heavy-lift supervisors, quality assurance inspectors, and rope access technicians performing blade work. GWS also co-ordinated with union labour, including millwrights, ironworkers, and electrical workers.

Michael Bialaska Kristensen, Operations Director, US, commented: “A project like this is about more than just meeting deadlines or reaching milestones – it is really about the people who make it all happen. Over the course of this project, we developed strong working relationships and a collaborative team spirit that allowed us to navigate both successes and challenges.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

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