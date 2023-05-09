Seatrium secures two offshore substation platform projects from Empire Wind

Seatrium Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Sembcorp Marine Offshore Platforms Pte. Ltd (SMOP), has secured a contract worth more than US$500 million for two offshore wind farm substations from Empire Offshore Wind LLC, a joint venture between Equinor and bp.

This contract award follows the successful completion of the FEED contract which was secured by SMOP in 2022. The scope of the project involves the EPC, offshore hook-up, and commissioning of two offshore substation (OSS) platforms for the Empire Wind 1 and 2 offshore wind farms located about 20 miles south of Long Island, east of the Rockaways.

Following completion, the Empire Wind 1 and 2 OSS platforms will be operated by Equinor. The project will power more than 1 million homes in New York and is expected to be a major contributor in supporting the US energy transition goals for a low-carbon future.

Construction works on the 810 MW Empire Wind 1 Platform and the 1260 MW Empire Wind 2 Platform are expected to commence in 4Q23 and 2H24 respectively at Seatrium’s Singapore and Indonesia yards.

The Group is also constructing a wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) for deployment at the Empire Wind Farms based on a breakthrough design jointly developed with the customer Maersk Supply Service. The next-generation WTIV is designed with capabilities to handle larger capacity wind turbines.

This latest project award will further reinforce Seatrium’s proven delivery track record in the turnkey construction of offshore platform projects for offshore wind energy developments.

Samuel Wong, Executive Vice President and Head of SMOP, said: “We would like to thank Empire Wind for their confidence in awarding us the turnkey construction of the two OSS platforms for the Empire Wind 1 and 2 wind farms. Leveraging the combined capabilities and synergies of our Group, we are committed to working in close partnership with the Empire Wind team to achieve high standards of safety, quality, sustainability and performance, as well as execution excellence and the timely delivery of both OSS Platforms.”

Chris Ong, CEO of Seatrium, added: “We are heartened to be chosen by Empire Wind as a trusted partner for the EPC offshore hook-up and commissioning of the Empire Wind 1 and 2 wind farm OSS platforms, which will contribute towards advancing sustainability and decarbonisation through their US operations. The contract win is an endorsement of Seatrium’s proven expertise in delivering a diverse suite of turnkey solutions for the offshore renewables and wind energy sector.”

