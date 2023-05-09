Siemens Gamesa and Repsol sign agreement for onshore turbines

Siemens Gamesa and Repsol have strengthened their commercial ties with the signing of two new contracts for the supply of 40 SG 5.0-145 onshore turbines for six wind farms in Spain, totalling 200 MW. Following this agreement, Repsol will have eight wind farms employing Siemens Gamesa technology, reaching a total of 324 MW.

The first of the two contracts that the two companies have signed includes four wind farms in the province of Palencia, Northern Spain, and are part of Repsol's Pi project. These will use 28 wind turbines with a total capacity of 140 MW.

The second contract will involve the installation of two wind farms in the province of Zaragoza, Northeast of Spain, as part of Repsol's Delta II project. In this case, 12 onshore turbines totalling 60 MW will be installed. The two contracts include the maintenance of the six wind farms for a period of five years.

Just one of the turbines that will equip these wind farms can supply electricity to around 4000 homes, which means that once all 40 turbines are operational, they will provide clean energy to around 160 000 homes in Spain. In addition, they will avoid the emission of 540 000 t of carbon dioxide, equivalent to the emission of more than 300 000 vehicles.

The installation of these six wind farms will have a positive effect on the wind industry in Spain, as all the components of the 40 turbines that make up these farms – towers, blades and nacelles – will be manufactured in different plants in Spain.

Specifically, the 40 nacelles of these wind turbines will be assembled at the Siemens Gamesa plant in Agreda (Soria); the gearboxes will be produced at the plants in Asteasu (Guipúzcoa), Lerma (Burgos), and the city of Burgos; and the electrical components, at the factories in Reinosa (Cantabria), San Fernando de Henares (Madrid), and Benisanó (Valencia). In addition, the manufacturing of these components will also benefit the company's suppliers. Last year Siemens Gamesa purchased €1.4 billion of products and services from its suppliers, 25% higher than in 2021.

“This important agreement reached with Repsol allows us to strengthen our relationship with one of the most committed companies in Spain with renewable energies and supports the necessary boost to the sector in our country. Our aim is to continue working side by side with our customers to advance the growth of wind energy in Spain, which will help promote a green transition and further the cause of energy independence,” said Kerman Gabiola, Managing Director of Siemens Gamesa in Spain.

“This new agreement with Siemens Gamesa allows us to continue progressing towards our ambitious goal of reaching 6 GW of installed renewable capacity by 2025 and 20 GW by 2030. Renewable energies are key to Repsol's decarbonisation strategy, which has set it-self the challenge of becoming zero net emissions by 2050,” concluded Enrique Pedrosa, COO for Europe and Latam at Repsol Low Carbon Generation.

With these new contracts Siemens Gamesa consolidates its leadership in Spain, where it has 15.4 GW, 52% of the total installed capacity in Spain, according to data from the Spanish Wind Energy Association (AEE) for the end of 2022.

