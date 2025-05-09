RWE and Masdar embark on seabed survey for UK offshore wind farms

RWE, a global leader in renewable energy, and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC, otherwise known as Masdar, the UAE’s clean energy leader, have engaged TGS and Fugro to conduct detailed seabed geophysical and geotechnical surveys for the eastern array of the proposed Dogger Bank South (DBS) offshore wind farms.

These site investigations will enhance understanding of the seabed conditions of the sites, which are over 122 km off the northeast coast of England. TGS began surveys in April, acquiring ultra-high-resolution seismic data to assess the subsea terrain at turbine locations. In May 2025, geo-date specialist, Fugro, will examine ground conditions beneath the seabed at the proposed sites of 100 wind turbines, along the inter-array cable routes and at platform foundations using cone penetration tests (CPTs) and sampling boreholes.

Colin McAllister, Development Project Manager for DBS offshore wind farms, stated: “This year’s site investigation at the eastern array builds upon similar work completed at the western array in 2024. The level of detail obtained from these surveys is crucial in developing the most effective foundation designs for each location. The DBS projects are critical infrastructure projects and have the potential to supply 3 million homes.”

Will Ashby, EVP of New Energy Solutions at TGS, commented: “We are pleased to support the RWE and Masdar through the delivery of high-quality geophysical acquisition, imaging, and interpretation at the array site of DBS East. This work is critical to minimise geohazards, and ensure safe and efficient project execution in one of the most strategically important offshore wind zones in the UK. Our data-rich capabilities will help de-risk development and support efficient planning of this important renewable energy project.”

John ten Hoope, Fugro’s Regional Business Line Director for Marine Site Characterisation in Europe and Africa, concluded: “We’re proud to contribute to the DBS offshore wind farms by providing geotechnical surveys for the eastern array. Our previous preliminary and detailed investigations of the DBS site have given us unparalleled knowledge of the challenging ground conditions. Using our expertise in CPTs and borehole sampling, we will provide a comprehensive understanding of the seabed, which is essential for the safe and efficient design of wind farm foundations. We look forward to continuing our work on this significant project, which will play a crucial role in advancing the UK's renewable energy goals and providing cleaner energy for millions of homes.”

DBS consists of two offshore wind farms with an estimated combined capacity of 3 GW. RWE leads both DBS projects, overseeing development, construction, and operations on behalf of partners RWE and Masdar.

At 3GW, these projects are the UK's most powerful offshore wind farms advancing through the Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP) planning process, with a consent decision anticipated by the end of 2025. If approved, and following a Financial Investment Decision (FID), construction could commence in 2026/27.

