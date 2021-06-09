Eleven-I and Innvotek awarded wind energy opportunity

A further two UK companies have been awarded a major opportunity to develop and demonstrate their innovative robotic solutions with GE Renewable Energy and the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult.

Eleven-I and Innvotek have both successfully applied to a robotics innovation call, the latest in a series of challenge competitions through GE Renewable Energy and ORE Catapult’s ‘Stay Ashore’ research and development programme, delivered through the Offshore Wind Innovation Hub’s Innovation Exchange (OWiX) in partnership with KTN.

Derbyshire-based Eleven-I, which provides instrumentation hardware, software and data analysis technologies, has been selected to develop its blade monitoring and analysis system used to monitor blade health throughout its lifetime, from post-manufacture and transportation through to operation. Innvotek, a Cambridge-based technology innovation consultancy, was successful in its application to further develop a robotic crawler, equipped with bolt inspection capability and a tightening tool for generator maintenance.

Both companies will now go on to receive a raft of technical support, guidance and demonstration opportunities with GE Renewable Energy and ORE Catapult. They also follow two previous UK innovation challenge winners announced in November 2020, Tethys and Aerones, which focused on developing novel blade maintenance technology solutions for GE Renewable Energy.

The development of robotics technology is seen as vital for the offshore wind sector, which, according to ORE Catapult research, could cut its inspection costs by almost 40% through integrating remote operations, robotics and automated systems into operations and maintenance activities.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global's Spring 2021 issue

The Spring issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including GlobalData, Atlas Copco, Watlow, QED Naval, TRACTO, AB Energy, and more.