Strategic Marine provides crew transfer vessels for WEM Marine

Strategic Marine (S) Pte Ltd (Strategic Marine), a leading Singapore based shipbuilder and part of Strategic Marine Holdings Pte Ltd, has successfully delivered a pair of 27 m crew transfer vessels (CTVs) to WEM Marine Ltd (WEM Marine), a UK-based offshore support vessel (OSV) provider with a growing fleet servicing the renewable offshore wind energy sector. This is WEM’s first order with the Strategic Marine Group.

“We are delighted to deliver these new CTVs to WEM as it is a significant milestone for us as we continue to build our track record in the renewable energy sector.

“With 23 CTV’s now delivered to offshore wind vessel operators and more than 10 years in this market our team have been able to deliver two of our best ever vessels to service the growing renewable energy market.” said Mr. Chan Eng Yew, Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Marine.

“This is also the first time we have offered comprehensive and flexible financial solutions for both pre and post-delivery for our clients as part of the project which is something we are looking to expand going forward.”

The CTVs were both built in Singapore and construction proceeded smoothly despite COVID-19 restrictions and was completed according to schedule. The 27 m crew transfer vessels have been designed to meet the specific requirements of WEM who intends to deploy the vessels in UK and European waters.

The vessels are powered by two Caterpillar C32 engines driving fixed pitch propellers providing a robust and efficient propulsion system. 24 technicians and three crew can be comfortably accommodated onboard and personnel transfer to the wind turbines is facilitated by a patented active fendering system.

